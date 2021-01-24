Do you know how Egyptian mummies were created? Let’s try to find out

- Advertisement -

Many of the ancient civilizations are known for their amazing abilities to mummify bodies. Certainly, among these the Egyptians, a company that has made mummies and magnificent sarcophagi a symbol of its historical heritage. However, we often wonder what were the steps to follow to create a mummy.

First of all, one thing must be kept in mind: the Egyptians did not see death as the final phase of their life, but only as a simple passage of a long physical-spiritual journey that all men would live. The body became a fundamental means in the path between earthly life and that in the “afterlife”, for this reason it had to be preserved in any way.

There mummification, therefore, it was the most effective way to preserve the corpse for centuries, to the point that today there are mummies, coming from Egypt, in excellent condition, considering the time in which they were “created”.

This practice required some scrupulousness, which could only be paid for by the great Egyptian elite – certainly not by the humblest people. Poor people, as explained in this news, tended to mummify in the arid heat of the desert. What, then, did the rich have to go through before being buried? Let’s try to see all the steps by step:

Removal of the brain with a hook

with a hook Drying of the body for 40 days, thanks to the use of natron (a particular salt)

for 40 days, thanks to the use of natron (a particular salt) The perfuming phase with oils and fragrances , in order to keep the skin flexible.

, in order to keep the skin flexible. Body cover with linen and resin bands

Body cover bandaged with a shroud and a mask ; often the latter was decorated with interesting hieroglyphs that symbolized the passage to the other world. The most famous is certainly that of Tutankhamun.

; often the latter was decorated with interesting hieroglyphs that symbolized the passage to the other world. The most famous is certainly that of Tutankhamun. The final burial: the ready body was placed inside a structure of three wooden coffins and decorated with the bright colors that we can still see today in some sarcophagi. Often, for the great exponents of society, especially the pharaohs, the wood was also decorated with gold and precious stones.

An interesting element in this long process was that the heart was put back inside the corpse. This happened because it was believed that in it the true identity of the individual was preserved, his “soul“.

Also, according to the Egyptian cult, the god Anubis would have weighed the organ along with the feather of Maat, a concept and a deity that symbolized harmony, justice and truth. If the heart had had a weight less than or equal to the heart, the deceased could have crossed the Duat, the Egyptian underworld, and reach i Aaru fields, a place of bliss where the goddess resided Osiris. If the feather had been lighter, the heart would have been devoured by the monster Ammit and its possessor condemned to remain forever in the Duat, with no hope of becoming immortal.

Others 4 organs (lungs, intestines, liver and stomach) were removed and stored because they were considered important in the afterlife. These were placed in the canopes, of the particular alabaster vases with heads of divinities – the so-called “sons of Horus“.