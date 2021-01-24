Tech News

Do you know how Egyptian mummies were created? Let’s try to find out

By Brian Adam
0
0
Do you know how Egyptian mummies were created? Let's try to find out
Do You Know How Egyptian Mummies Were Created? Let's Try

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Do you know how Egyptian mummies were created? Let's try to find out

Many of the ancient civilizations are known for their amazing abilities to mummify bodies. Certainly, among these the Egyptians, a company that has made mummies and magnificent sarcophagi a symbol of its historical heritage. However, we often wonder what were the steps to follow to create a mummy.

First of all, one thing must be kept in mind: the Egyptians did not see death as the final phase of their life, but only as a simple passage of a long physical-spiritual journey that all men would live. The body became a fundamental means in the path between earthly life and that in the “afterlife”, for this reason it had to be preserved in any way.

There mummification, therefore, it was the most effective way to preserve the corpse for centuries, to the point that today there are mummies, coming from Egypt, in excellent condition, considering the time in which they were “created”.

This practice required some scrupulousness, which could only be paid for by the great Egyptian elite – certainly not by the humblest people. Poor people, as explained in this news, tended to mummify in the arid heat of the desert. What, then, did the rich have to go through before being buried? Let’s try to see all the steps by step:

  • Removal of the brain with a hook
  • Drying of the body for 40 days, thanks to the use of natron (a particular salt)
  • The perfuming phase with oils and fragrances, in order to keep the skin flexible.
  • Body cover with linen and resin bands
  • Body cover bandaged with a shroud and a mask; often the latter was decorated with interesting hieroglyphs that symbolized the passage to the other world. The most famous is certainly that of Tutankhamun.
  • The final burial: the ready body was placed inside a structure of three wooden coffins and decorated with the bright colors that we can still see today in some sarcophagi. Often, for the great exponents of society, especially the pharaohs, the wood was also decorated with gold and precious stones.

An interesting element in this long process was that the heart was put back inside the corpse. This happened because it was believed that in it the true identity of the individual was preserved, his “soul“.

Also, according to the Egyptian cult, the god Anubis would have weighed the organ along with the feather of Maat, a concept and a deity that symbolized harmony, justice and truth. If the heart had had a weight less than or equal to the heart, the deceased could have crossed the Duat, the Egyptian underworld, and reach i Aaru fields, a place of bliss where the goddess resided Osiris. If the feather had been lighter, the heart would have been devoured by the monster Ammit and its possessor condemned to remain forever in the Duat, with no hope of becoming immortal.

Others 4 organs (lungs, intestines, liver and stomach) were removed and stored because they were considered important in the afterlife. These were placed in the canopes, of the particular alabaster vases with heads of divinities – the so-called “sons of Horus“.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Would LG stop making smartphones? This you should know

Brian Adam - 0
LG has not only launched in our country the LG Velvet, with a fairly large and positive screen in aspects, but also showed...
Read more
Tech News

How many TVs can I connect to Sky Q? The different options of Sky

Brian Adam - 0
Sky Q has been in the homes of millions of Italians for some years now. Pay TV is continuously working on what is...
Read more
Facebook

So you can delete your WhatsApp account completely to use Telegram

Brian Adam - 0
Are you going to replace WhatsApp to be able to use Telegram? This is what you should know right away. As...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©