Do you know how iOS 14 will protect the health of your ears when you use Airpods?

Surely it has ever happened to you that you are sitting quietly in the living room and your daughter arrives with the Airpods set to such a volume that, even you, you can easily listen to what she is wearing. So you resort to that always paternal “download the music that you are going to be left without ears”. Until now, That statement was not supported by any data, but luckily with iOS 14, that will change.

And it is that those from Cupertino have decided to merge two elements that are already present in both iOS 13 and watchOS 6 (and 5), as is the noise meter that Apple Watch Series 4 generally brought in 2018. A very useful tool with which we can measure environmental noise thanks to the microphone of our smart watch and that now reaches what we hear through the Airpods.

At what volume do we have the music?

As we tell you, the new tool is a fusion of elements that are already present and that become part of the “Audition” function. Is about an icon that we can add to the control center to activate or deactivate listening through the helmets from which the microphones of the phone collect, in such a way that it is possible to place the smartphone in the center of a conversation and, even if we are several meters away, not lose detail.

Volume control with Airpods on an iPhone.

In iOS 14 that function is maintained, but add the decibel meter of what we hear through the Airpods thanks to a graphic that will appear just below the name of the device and that marks whether we are exceeding the limits defined as “healthy”. In this way it will be possible to quickly check, by accessing that control control center, if we have to lower the volume of the music we are listening to.

To activate it, you just have to go to the settings section where we can add or remove widgets from the control center to have it in sight. As you can see from the screenshots that appear above (center), you will see an icon with an ear and a meter just below that is only visible when we have headphones connected to the phone. Pressing there, the information will be enlarged to fill the full screen (right) and the decibel meter will mark, in real time, the levels to which we are exposed.

Hereinafter, You will have much easier to make your children see than that 100dB volume. it’s not healthy and that even the telephone itself indicates so (to you, as you will already have verified, they do not believe you).