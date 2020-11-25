Do you know how much it costs to make an iPhone 12? You will be surprised by its price

The new Apple mobile devices were officially launched on October 13, 2020. Its most prominent device for being the standard of the range is the iPhone 12 for value for money. The new models have come in four variants, 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, featuring a new processor, improved cameras and 5G connectivity. Their price is always on everyone’s lips due to how expensive they are. Today we leave you with an investigation that shows how much it costs the company to actually make this smartphone.

Just the price of a mid-range mobile

As every year, experts have disassembled the iPhone 12, in order to calculate the real cost of its components, in addition to knowing the degree of ease of repair. Once all its components had been analyzed, the experts came to verify that the iPhone 12 components add up to a total of $ 373 cost, about 313 euros to change. It is a price that, equivalent to Android mobiles, would correspond to a mid-range. The sale price of the iPhone 12 is 909 euros in Spain, in its most basic version of 64GB. As you can see, it is 1/3 of the device’s store sale price.

Cost of manufacturing an iPhone 12

iFixit

In terms of major components, here are the prices of the iPhone 12 parts as estimated by experts:

OLED panel of the iPhone 12 – 59 euros per unit

iPhone 12 Bionic A14 chip – 33.5 euros per unit

SK Hynix DRAM – 11 euros per unit

Samsung Electronics flash memory – 16 euros per unit

Sony CMOS – 6.2 – 6.6 euros per unit

However, we must bear in mind that experts mainly analyze only material costs. However, material costs are affected by the rate of return and the actual cost must be greater than this data. At the same time, Apple’s R&D, operations and marketing costs, as well as its investment in the industrial chain, are far from being reflected in these figures.

Also, the component suppliers for different mobile phones may be slightly different. Apple for the same component can work with different companies, since most are usually common components that are not manufactured by just one.

