Do you know how much it will cost to repair the screen of your new iPhone 12?

Many times the launch of a new generation of iPhone is just the beginning of a succession of news that leaves us all with the creeps. And more in this year of pandemic, coronavirus and arrival of new terminals with a delay that will land them in stores just a week before Halloween.

The fact is that Apple iPhone fans do not win for scares and, to the (slight) annual increase in the cost of the devices, in this 2020 we have to add the elimination of the power charger (not the cable) and the Earpods. Yes, It is quite a detail that Californians have frozen the cost of screen repair prices of new smartphones when they cannot qualify for the manufacturer’s warranty.

Prices for iPhone 12

So those of Cupertino, taking advantage of the opening of reservations last Friday for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, has published the prices that one of the components that most tend to break will have out of warranty, although this year they have guaranteed us that Thanks to its Ceramic Shield, we will have four times less chance of picking up the shattered mobile from the ground due to an unforeseen fall.

Screen repair prices out of warranty. Manzana

And, as you can see just above, those of Tim Cook follow each other without beating around the bush since repairing those screens will cost us a third (on average) of the price of the terminal: 311.10 euros for either of the two models. This cost, which is high, is exactly the same as that of the 2019, 2018 and 2017 models currently have. Repairing the screen of an iPhone 11 Pro, an iPhone XS or an iPhone X costs exactly the same as in the case that The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, that is, 311, 10 euros. Only if you have an iPhone 11 or an iPhone XR will you feel the relief of having to drop only 221.10.

The difference in prices in these models compared to this year’s is that there are no longer first (OLED) and second (LCD) displays, so the repair price does not differ. Oh, and if you want to know how much it will cost to change the top of the range panel, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you just have to look at their 2018 and 2019 equivalents: 361.10. Now, will Apple be tempted to make a clean sweep of the screens of the iPhone 12 Mini and put them at the same price as their older brothers? On day 3 we will know.

