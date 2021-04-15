Do you know how to deactivate the Windows 10 key on your PC to use it on a new one?

- Advertisement -

It is normal that when we go to buy a PC it comes with a built-in operating system, already installed, although we always have the possibility of asking that it not be included to put ours and thus save a few euros. Overall, we already paid when we decided to jump to Windows 10 Home five or six years ago. The problem is that many users think that when we link the key to one computer, we can no longer use it on another. But it is possible. The idea that we are going to explain to you is as simple as taking the old PC that you are going to remove and obtain its activation key, as well as telling the operating system (but especially Microsoft) that this license has just been released. Thus, when we receive the new machine we will be able to use it in a simple way and, at the end of the process, have a computer that has a completely legal version of Windows 10. Without limits. How do we deactivate the key? If you think so, first of all we are going to complete an important step such as finding the key that we have for the version of Windows 10 that we are going to deactivate. For that we must open the “PowerShell” (through the start menu or in the search engine) of the operating system and write: wmic path software licensing service get OA3x Original Product Key The computer will return a key composed of letters and numbers that we advise you to copy on paper or make a photograph, for later use with the new computer. Once we have that information, we go to the so-called “Command Prompt”. You can access it through the start menu or the search engine, simply typing “cmd” and opening it in administrator mode. Once its characteristic black window with white text appears, you do the following, which is, basically, type several commands in this order, pressing the “Enter” key after each one. slmgr / upkslmgr / cpky This will cause the computer to no longer have a license and Microsoft to detect that the key is free. In this way, when we install Windows 10 on the new PC, it will not return any error that this CD-Key is already in use. Of course, this process makes sense if the old computer is going to die and you will not use it again. Otherwise, we encourage you, once you have registered the password on the new computer, try to see if it sneaks in and Microsoft lets you activate it again on the most veteran.