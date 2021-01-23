Do you know how to fix Disney Plus error 39?

- Advertisement -

What is the error 39 in Disney Plus ? What do you do if that shows up on my cell phone? Without a doubt, this type of inconvenience is the one that is most displayed in the Mickey Mouse application. How do I solve it? What should I do? My cell phone is not compatible?

If every time you enter Disney + you have this type of message, because here we will teach you how to eliminate these types of problems so that they do not affect watching your series or movies in the future.

Error 39 says the following: “The video you are trying to view cannot be viewed at this time. This could be due to a lack of rights or another problem with Disney + “

At other times, the same error indicates “We are sorry but we cannot play the requested video. Please try again. If the problem persists, contact Disney + technical support “.

HOW TO FIX DISNEY PLUS ERROR 39

You must first check if you have an active VPN. Remember that the VPN allows you to change the geo-location of your network, which may, if it is enabled on a device in your home, you will have to turn it off. Then reopen Disney Plus.

Many times error 39 is because you are connected to a VPN network. (Photo: Disney Plus)