Do you know how to import a contact in WhatsApp from the photo gallery?

By Brian Adam
Do you know how to import a contact in WhatsApp from the photo gallery?

The arrival of QR codes has revolutionized WhatsApp because allow a new way to share our phone number quickly and easily and, to a certain extent, maintaining privacy, since we stopped teaching everyone the nine numbers that make it up, to transform into a kind of code with much more discreet black and white pixels.

Until now, We all thought that the only way to share a contact through a QR code It was showing the screen of our smartphone while the other person scanned it with their phone, either through the camera, or through the specific option that they have implemented within WhatssApp. But we have to tell you that there is another way, and without having to point the phone anywhere.

The phone can see them

As we tell you, common sense tells us that the only use of a QR code has to do with a device being able to scan it through its cameraBut what happens if we tell you that this method that we are going to tell you does not need to be used and that WhatsApp itself will be in charge of identifying that new contact?

Let’s imagine that someone has sent you the contact of another person with whom you want to speak through an image captured from a QR code. To import it on your mobile, the first thing you must do is save it in the photo gallery from your iPhone or Android. Once you have it on the downloaded phone, all you have to do is go to WhatsApp and, in any chat, pretend that you want to send someone a photo or video.

Import WhatsApp contact from the gallery.
Import WhatsApp contact from the gallery.

The phone’s photo gallery will open and select the screenshot you have received through WhatsApp with that QR code. At that moment, the app will be able to read it and a notice will appear at the bottom of the screen indicating “WhatsApp account found”, followed by a phone number and a name that corresponds to that used by that user in the messaging app.

Now you just have to tap on the blue button that indicates “View” to open the chat with that new contact. The next step is to add it to your calendars to have it stored forever and, in that way, start chatting with it. Without opening the camera or anything like that. Easy, right?

