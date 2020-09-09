Do you know how to use Google Lens through Safari on your iPhone or iPad?

Google has spent years exploring photographic recognition technologies that allow its algorithm to know what appears in a photo or video, in such a way that can identify objects, people and even places in the world to locate where they were recorded. And we have all of that available (in some way) in the palm of our hand through Lens, Google’s tool for these questions.

Now, on our iPhone (or iPad) the only way to enjoy Lens is through the official Google app, which is the one that brings together some of its main tools and that also serves as a browser, or as a connection with the company’s assistant. So if you are a fan of Safari, the native iOS browser, you have a problem. Or not?

How to use Lens in Safari?

First of all, I must say that Lens is not installed in Safari or anything like that. Now, if you want to find content based on a photo to find out what it is, or what other similar alternatives are on the web, you just have to do a search. As we show you on the screens that you have just below (on the left), at the moment in which you want to find images similar to one that you have seen, You just have to click on the Google Lens icon that will appear in the upper right.

How to use Google Lens through Safari.

By doing so, you will activate an automatic recognition that will return the most relevant content that the Google algorithm believes will interest you the most. But imagine that you want to be more specific, and you want to look only for a photo of the area of ​​the cameras of that iPhone 11 that we have on the screen. You only have to trace with your finger the exact area in which it has to be fixed Lens to completely change the results that we will obtain in the lower part of the Safari window.

In the case of Android, and as Chrome is the default browser on most devices, Lens is an integral part of the system, so you don’t have to go looking for it in such a specific way as in this case with the iPhone. The good news is that Safari is not out of the clutches of Google but, on the other hand, We will not always have it at hand if we leave the pages of the Mountain View search engine itself. But this is better than not having access at all, don’t you think?