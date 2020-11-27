Do you know that there are high quality calls? Activate VoLTE calls on your Android mobile

VoLTE calls have been around for a while on Android, also available in Spain. It is something that the main operators in Spain support, so if you have a compatible phone, you will be able to make use of them

What is VoLTE and what are its advantages after activating it

VoLTE is a technology capable of transmit voice communications over the Internet. To do this, whether we have a Samsung, a Xiaomi or any other smartphone, our voice will be encoded in digital format, thus allowing it to be sent as packets over the network.

Thanks to its nature, VoLTE achieves 13 kbps (a traditional call does not usually exceed 8kbps), achieving a greater clarity and sharpness on voice calls.

Also, VoLTE features a energy consumption reduced when compared to other high definition voice technologies such as VoIP calls or through applications such as Skype, Viper or WhatsApp.

In summary, being a digital signal this allows to be transmitted over WiFi or 4G LTE networks allowing the implementation of other services in order to improve the experience when making voice calls.

How to activate VoLTE on your Android phone

If you have a compatible phone, you can use VoLTE calls. Although for this you must proceed to the activation of these on your phone, something you can easily do.

Whether your phone is compatible depends on two variables from your phone and operator. It may be that you have a mobile compatible with this technology, but that the operator of your device does not have it or vice versa.

If you own a recent Android phone, then you have a good chance that you will be able to use these calls. In brands like Xiaomi, Samsung Huawei, LG or Sony they have this support.

If your phone is compatible with this VoLTE calling technology, you also have to check if the operator offers this support. In Spain both Movistar, Vodafone and Orange have such support.

Finally, if you meet both requirements, you can proceed to the activation of these on your smartphone. To do this you must follow these steps: