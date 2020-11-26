Tech News

Do you know the Japanese Thanksgiving Day? Here we tell you everything

By Brian Adam
It’s Thanksgiving and the first thing you imagine is a big table with a hot turkey, maybe a pumpkin pie, and an American family around it, but what happens when you celebrate it in Japan?

Believe it or not, Japan has its own Thanksgiving, a slightly different one, but you will surely find interesting by placing them side by side on these dates.

Let’s take a picture of Japanese Thanksgiving

Image of a food offering with rice, fish and vegetables.

The first thing to do is remove the juicy turkey from the table and swap it for some white rice, fish, and tea, something more appropriate for a Japanese family celebrating Labor Thanksgiving.

Already with the name, we notice an important difference and this is because in Japan the Labor Thanksgiving day is about thanking the hard work of the employees.

Company superiors seize the opportunity to thank workers, while in schools children thank protection lines such as police, firefighters, doctors and nurses.

Single origin

Image of a table full of Thanksgiving food.

Although the celebration has a different meaning, both parties celebrate something very similar, and that is the peak of autumn, being established by Japan on November 23 and for the United States on the 4th Thursday of the same month.

As for how they got there, it is the most impressive of all, since we all know it as the day when pilgrims and Native Americans shared a meal at a difficult time.

The unique thing is that this event did not exist in Japan, for them the date of giving thanks comes from thanking the first crops of rice and cereals. As well as all those who worked in the field to make it possible.

Image of children giving a gift to the police on Labor Thanksgiving Day.

Let’s give thanks in today’s world

Although in the United States natives and pilgrims no longer meet, nor do the Japanese eat the first rice of the harvest, the traditions continued forward driven by that essence.

Today, American families sit back and give thanks for their loved ones or accomplishments throughout the year, while in Japan workers’ rights are discussed over a bowl of rice.

While the streets are filled with parties and most have the day off in the United States, in Japan its inhabitants go out to fulfill their role with society and are grateful for it.

Between a date to exalt what unites us all and a day to thank for having the means to sustain ourselves, which one would you choose? Tell us in the comments.

