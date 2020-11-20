Do you know what are the most common passwords used? The most used of 2020

Although passwords are one of the most important tools when it comes to digital security, it continues to be evident that the citizens of the world choose some quite weak and that do not meet the standards to make your accounts more secure.

In this regard, the computer threat detection company, NordPass reveals the data, did an analysis in which it detected the most frequent passwords worldwide. According to the results of the analysis of millions of passwords that were leaked in various data breaches throughout 2020, “12345”, “123456” and “123456789” are the most used.

Top 10 of the most common (and not recommended) passwords used in 2020

123456

123456789

picture1

password

12345678

111111

123123

12345

1234567890

senha

NordPass has listed the 200 most common passwords, among which N “QWERTY” in the , “iloveyou”, “123”, “Pokemon”, “fuckyou”, “naruto”, Y “samsung”.

Common passwords most used NordPass

This list shows us that still many people in the world do not understand the importance of using a password with superior security instead of using simple chains to decipher. It may be that for things like social networks and other not so important services, the use of an advanced password may be less necessary, but instead in issues such as banking platforms or services where very sensitive personal information is handled, It is always highly recommended to use a more secure password.

Your password must be composed of a phrase with letters, numbers and signs

Pixabay

The signature ensures that an ideal password is one composed of a phrase with letters, numbers and signs. If the arming criteria is correct, it usually results in a password that is very difficult to break and easy to remember. For example: A13N4B0SD3SOL3S4D, 4L1C143N3LP41SD3L4MSR4R4V1LL4S, L0S_4F4NT4ST1C0S.

They also advise use a security solution with a password manager or directly a password management software, as it is a tool that has been shown to benefit both the strength and uniqueness of passwords.