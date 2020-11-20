Latest newsTech News

Do you know what are the most common passwords used? The most used of 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0
Do you know what are the most common passwords used? The most used of 2020
Do You Know What Are The Most Common Passwords Used?

Must Read

Latest news

Do you know what are the most common passwords used? The most used of 2020

Brian Adam - 0
Although passwords are one of the most important tools when it comes to digital security, it continues to be evident that the citizens of...
Read more
Apple

Protection against hackers That’s why Apple advises against masking the laptop’s webcam on 07/14/2020

Abraham - 0
To protect privacy, many people mask their laptop's webcam. But now Apple is warning against this very method. Instead of covering the camera, other...
Read more
Tech News

Can’t find the new Twitter stories? This is what is happening

Brian Adam - 0
It was last Tuesday when we found that Twitter had become the new social network to introduce the famous stories that Sbapchat invented a...
Read more
Android

Insider program New start menu and more: This is how Microsoft will build Windows 10 on July 2nd, 2020

Abraham - 0
Instead of releasing new Windows versions, Microsoft has been taking a different path since Windows 10 - and operating around the existing system. Now...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Although passwords are one of the most important tools when it comes to digital security, it continues to be evident that the citizens of the world choose some quite weak and that do not meet the standards to make your accounts more secure.

In this regard, the computer threat detection company, NordPass reveals the data, did an analysis in which it detected the most frequent passwords worldwide. According to the results of the analysis of millions of passwords that were leaked in various data breaches throughout 2020, “12345”, “123456” and “123456789” are the most used.

Top 10 of the most common (and not recommended) passwords used in 2020

  • 123456
  • 123456789
  • picture1
  • password
  • 12345678
  • 111111
  • 123123
  • 12345
  • 1234567890
  • senha

NordPass has listed the 200 most common passwords, among which N “QWERTY” in the , “iloveyou”, “123”, “Pokemon”, “fuckyou”, “naruto”, Y “samsung”.

Common passwords most used NordPass

This list shows us that still many people in the world do not understand the importance of using a password with superior security instead of using simple chains to decipher. It may be that for things like social networks and other not so important services, the use of an advanced password may be less necessary, but instead in issues such as banking platforms or services where very sensitive personal information is handled, It is always highly recommended to use a more secure password.

Your password must be composed of a phrase with letters, numbers and signs

Pixabay

The signature ensures that an ideal password is one composed of a phrase with letters, numbers and signs. If the arming criteria is correct, it usually results in a password that is very difficult to break and easy to remember. For example: A13N4B0SD3SOL3S4D, 4L1C143N3LP41SD3L4MSR4R4V1LL4S, L0S_4F4NT4ST1C0S.

They also advise use a security solution with a password manager or directly a password management software, as it is a tool that has been shown to benefit both the strength and uniqueness of passwords.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apple

Protection against hackers That’s why Apple advises against masking the laptop’s webcam on 07/14/2020

Abraham - 0
To protect privacy, many people mask their laptop's webcam. But now Apple is warning against this very method. Instead of covering the camera, other...
Read more
Tech News

Can’t find the new Twitter stories? This is what is happening

Brian Adam - 0
It was last Tuesday when we found that Twitter had become the new social network to introduce the famous stories that Sbapchat invented a...
Read more
Android

Insider program New start menu and more: This is how Microsoft will build Windows 10 on July 2nd, 2020

Abraham - 0
Instead of releasing new Windows versions, Microsoft has been taking a different path since Windows 10 - and operating around the existing system. Now...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©