Do you know what the price of Google’s new Chromecast “Sabrina” will be?

Everything indicates that nWe are very close to what will be one of the great Google launches this year. Which will mean the retirement of its entire Chromecast range in benefit of another more modern and functional model, which will bring Android TV as an operating system and which will not be limited to broadcasting everything we send it from a mobile device or computer, but will be able to operate independently, through apps.

And if just a few days ago we already told you that the launch seems to be very close, now It is the turn of the price, what is going to cost us And that due to the first leaks, it has all the earmarks that it will be a tad more expensive than the standard models that we have right now of Chromecast in stores, and below the Ultra 4K. Surely, the fact that we are facing an HDMI key with a remote control and its own storage is to blame.

More expensive than Fire Stick TV

Indeed, not only the current Chromecasts will be surpassed by the new price of this “Sabrina” model, but its fiercest competition, Amazon’s Fire Stick TV, also fall behind as cheaper devices, at least the model that is not 4K. So, Launch offers for this device have been seen at prices around $ 49-60. If we make a 1: 1 conversion between the US currency and the euro, we find that they are in the high part of the prices of the competition of those of Jeff Bezos or Xiaomi.

Connection scheme of the new Google Chromecast.

In addition to this price data, some US department stores, such as Wallmart, also announce the availability of this Google “Sabrina” for the end of this month of September, specifically for the 30th, moment in which presumably we could already have it for sale. Another thing is that those of Mountain View decide to carry out a worldwide launch that also involves Spain, something that has not happened so far, since there have been very few products that have enjoyed a simultaneous sale.

As you know, this new Google Chromecast will align with the bets of other brands in the market, leaving aside being a simple streaming reception device to acquire a greater utility, by installing the famous Android TV OS that will fill our TV screen with apps. In this way, the North Americans settle with a stroke of the pen a success story that began seven years ago with the launch of the first generation of Chromecast.

>