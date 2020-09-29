Latest newsTop Stories

Do you know what these flowers are made of?

By Brian Adam
They look very real but these flowers are made of sugar. (Photos: Luciana Gonzalez)
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Sao Paulo: The flowers in these pictures may look real, but they are actually made of sugar and can be eaten. These flowers are a testament to the skill of Luciana Gonzalez of Brazil, who didn’t know anything about baking until three years ago, but today she is famous.

The story goes that Louisiana was a civil engineer and successful in her profession. But in 2017, she could not bear the pressure of this work and fell seriously ill. Until then, they didn’t know how to make cake pastries at all.

Due to a serious illness, she was bedridden for three months and when she recovered, she started going to a school in front of her house where she was trained to cook and bake.

To pass the time, he started making cake pastries and learning to bake. And as soon as they saw it, they began to enjoy it.

The cakes and pastries they make are not only delicious, but they also make them beautiful using their expertise in the field of civil engineering.

Soon she began to make flowers made of sugar for cakes and pastries with such skill that they look real. Then they further honed their skills and, in addition to flower petals, began to produce a variety of fruits with sugar.

Today, their cakes are famous not only in Sao Paulo but all over Brazil for their taste and beauty. Last year, he took to Instagram “Luciana Gonzalez Sugar Flower” Created his page under the name of and today he has about 60,000 followers.

