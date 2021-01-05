Do you know where the new Samsung Galaxy S21 will keep the S Pen?

- Advertisement -

For weeks it has been practically in the public domain that The new Samsung Galaxy S21 will be compatible with the famous S Pen of the Koreans, a smart pen that for many years has been the distinctive element of the Galaxy Note range, and of some tablets of the brand, which allows us to perform some tasks by hand, noting on the screen as if it were a paper agenda.

In addition, that arrival of the compatibility of the new Galaxy S21 with the S Pen has unleashed all kinds of speculation around the future of the Galaxy Note that, for some years, came to be considered the true engine of a company that at times did not know very well what to do with its flagships. The Galaxy S4 and S5 ranges are remembered for a time of obvious stagnation and lack of resources when it comes to designing top-of-the-range products with a truly premium look.

Where will you keep the S Pen?

So, with that compatibility practically confirmed in the Galaxy S21, only the details of how it would work remained to be known. The first thing that is clear is that that S Pen will not be inserted into the device and that there will not be a hole through which to put it and take it out when we want to use it. This pencil will be, rather, an extra, an accessory that we can buy separately and, therefore, we will have to find a place to take it and bring it.

Samsung Galaxy S21 case with S Pen. WinFuture

And of course, Samsung has thought about how to do it thanks to a cover with a lid to cover the screen where we can store the S Pen of the new smartphone. As you can see in the photograph that you have just above, this pencil can be inserted in a specific place designed for those who want to have a Galaxy Note experience on their new Galaxy S21, to the left of the terminal.

It only remains to be known how we will let the phone know that we want to use the S Pen Because, in the case of the Galaxy Note, this warning reaches the device at the same moment in which we remove it, launching the entire suite of apps and shortcuts to control it without practically touching the screen. Anyway, it will not be until next January 14, at 4:00 p.m. Spanish, when Samsung decides to tell all the details of this small revolution that is coming in one of its most iconic and expected smartphones every year.

