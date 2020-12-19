Tech News

Do you miss the old Instagram with no reels, no purchases? Try Instagram Lite

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Instagram is a social network that has had an impressive growth and with significant changes since its appearance. At first we had a simple social network to upload photos, but later it evolved and incorporated new possibilities. As of today we have Reels, stores, chats synchronized with Facebook, stories and a lot of advertising. This has made many users miss the old Instagram and here we present a solution.

This is Instagram Lite, a version of the application aimed at teams with few resources that dispenses with certain options to make it lighter.

Don’t miss old Instagram anymore and try Instagram Lite

When we review the Instagram experience right now, we can see how much has been incorporated. This could be noisy for many people, considering that there is a sector that only wants to see their feed and some stories. In that sense, although Instagram Lite comes oriented to devices with very few resources to support the full version, it is also perfect for this type of user.

So, it is possible to occupy a version of the platform in which we can only see our feed, the stories, make publications and send messages. Also, considering that it is designed for computers with few resources, it is very likely that it works wonderfully on more powerful computers.

In Instagram Lite you will not find the purchases tab, nor the Reels, additionally, it weighs 2MB and you will not have to face too much advertising. However, the application is not available to everyone at the moment. The application is only available to users in India, however, it will not take long for the official version or APK of the app to appear.

Instagram Lite is excellent news both for users with teams with few resources, and for those who miss the experience offered by the old Instagram.

