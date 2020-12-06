Do you need a blackboard for your online classes? Try NoteBookCast

The blackboard is an extremely important element in any classroom equipped to teach classes of any kind. This is where teachers and instructors make annotations so that everyone can understand in more detail and take notes. However, we live in the age of online classes and while video conferencing services have some features to score, they are not the best. Therefore, we will present you with a perfect online board for these purposes.

Its name is NoteBookCast and it is an online whiteboard where we can connect with our students to manage annotations, images and more.

An online blackboard to complement your classes online

If we think about the possibilities to make annotations and handle visual elements from a service like Zoom, these are really limited. That is, we can share the screen, present slides and draw lines on top, but without much variety. This is because Zoom is not designed for this type of work, so if you have a need in this regard, it is better to complement it with another service.

That service to complement your classes is NoteBookCast that offers an online whiteboard with a very attractive operation for both you and your students.

Within the possibilities that the NoteBookCast online board opens, we have the diversity of available strokes. That is, we can use pencil in different colors, markers, shapes and text. Also, you can define the thickness of the lines you draw, in order to differentiate the strokes you make.

Another very interesting function is the handling of images, so that you can add images that you have on your computer to the board to reinforce your explanations. Those present in the online whiteboard session will be able to capture everything that is written on it with the click of a button.

To start using the service, you will not even have to register on the website. Just go to the NoteBookCast website, enter your name, give the session a name and once inside, share the link with the guests. It is a service that is worth trying and will greatly improve the dynamics of online classes.

To prove it, follow this link.

