Do you need a PDF reader? These seven applications offer you access to basic functions without going through the checkout

Having PDF documents on our computer is very common. Whether for professional or private use, they are as popular as Word documents and like these, they require a program to open them. In the case of Windows 10, the new Edge can be used as a reader for this type of document , but the options we find are much broader.

In Windows we are faced with a series of applications that allow you to read PDF documents and also do it without going through the box. Free PDF file readers with more or less functions that can satisfy most of the users, leaving for the more “pro” advanced options that may require some kind of payment.

Edge, but also Chrome or Firefox

We have seen how the new Edge can serve as a PDF document reader, but if we have another preference we can also use other browsers such as Chrome or Firefox . We all have a browser on our computer and in this way we don’t have to install another extra application. Of course, the functions they offer are basic and are limited to little more than reading and printing.

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC

Perhaps the best known to all. It offers basic functions and if we want something more powerful we have to resort to Adobe Acrobat Pro. It offers access to the Adobe cloud and compatibility with cloud storage services such as Dropbox, OneDrive or Box. With Acrobat Reader Dc we can sign documents with text, add a handwritten signature, add a signature through an image, add annotations, comments .

Foxit Reader

One free application is Foxit Reader. One of the most interesting, as it offers access to a large number of functions without having to go through the box . With this app we can open several PDFs in tabs, edit PDF, add comments, add a signature, merge and divide documents …

The options are huge and for ease of use they have chosen to add an interface that many may remember to the one used by Microsoft in Word. The only downside is that given the consumption of resources it causes , it can perform worse on computers with tighter hardware.

Slim PDF Reader

On the other hand, due to the consumption of resources, there is Slim PDF Reader. A reader that occupies a very light weight of only 1.43 MB . Ideal for teams with tighter hardware, Slim PDF Reader does offer fewer options than the previous application. With Slim PDF Reader we can read the document, perform searches and little else . If you want to fill out, sign, comment on a PDF, this is not your option.

Nitro PDF Reader

Another option that offers access to basic functions is Nitro PDF Reader. A free PDF reader that stands out for offering support for touchscreen computers . The interface is clear and easy to access and offers the basic functions that we can expect, to which is added the possibility of making annotations and comments. However, we will not be able to fill or sign PDF documents as well as search within the text.

Expert PDF Reader

Expert PDF Reader is another lightweight application that, like Slim PDF Reader, is designed to be used on almost any device no matter how powerful it is. An app that imitates the Microsoft Office interface and that allows us not only to read, but also to fill out, sign PDF documents or open several documents in different tabs.

PDF-Xchange Editor

Last on the list is PDF Xchange Editor. An application that we can use without going through the box and that allows the reading of PDF documents, but also to edit documents and leave annotations or open several documents from the same folder. With a customizable user interface, if we are short on features, we will have no choice but to opt for the paid version.