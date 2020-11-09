AndroidHuaweiTech NewsMobile

Do you need a thermometer? Huawei Mate 40 RS brings one

By Abraham
Abraham

Huawei held a launch event for its latest flagships in Shanghai a few days ago. At this event, he publicly displayed the Huawei Mate 40 series, the Huawei Mate 30E and other products. However, there was a smartphone that caught the attention of visitors. As can be seen from the photos posted on Weibo, Huawei used the recently announced Huawei Mate 40 RS as a thermometer to check the body temperature of the guests at the security check. Judging by the photos shared by the blogger, Huawei’s security control personnel hold the Huawei Mate 40 RS and measure the body temperature of visitors using the rear infrared temperature measurement module to detect possible infected.

The Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design Collection Edition has an infrared temperature sensor that can detect temperatures between 20 and 100 ° C at a distance of 1-3 cm from the measured object The international version of the 12GB + 512GB model costs 2,295 euros, Quite a high price but at least it incorporates something other flagships cannot boast of.

