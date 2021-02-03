Do you need light for a video call? Use your secondary monitor with Bright Supply

- Advertisement -

In these times where content creation and video calling involve high video usage, we realize the importance of lighting. Good lighting will make a difference in any video recording or broadcast you make. However, not all of us have a ring or lighting device to achieve this. Therefore, we want to present you a solution that seeks to take advantage of the light from your second monitor.

Its name is Bright Supply and it is a web tool that will allow you to turn your monitor into a light box, without installing anything.

Take advantage of the light from your secondary monitor to transmit video

We live in a time where content creation is available to everyone and this has made the techniques and implements necessary to do it with quality very popular. One of these implements is a light box or ring, which allows us to generate the necessary lighting to obtain a well-defined image. However, it is not common for us to have these implements at home if we do not dedicate ourselves to this and what we want is to look good in a video call.

This is where Bright Supply comes in, a simple, but interesting solution that seeks to take advantage of the light from a secondary monitor to enhance the video. It should be noted that it is a completely free service and for which it will not be necessary to register.

The operation of Bright Supply is really simple and it is a page with a bar to adjust the lighting. If you take it to the maximum, the screen will be white and therefore it will emit more light. On the other hand, if you take it to the opposite extreme, the screen will go black and stop lighting. It is a very simple mechanism, but one that can make a difference in that video call in which you do not have the correct lighting.

If you have a secondary monitor, then you will have a light available to save the situation.

To prove it, follow this link.

.