Do you need to remove the background from your images? Try the new DepositPhotos tool

As we have seen in previous installments, removing the background from an image is something that has become everyday. For this reason, we can count on dozens of alternatives that fulfill this task perfectly. However, the size of the supported images is generally reduced to a meager 5MB. Therefore, we will present you a service with much greater capacity and with which you can remove the background of an image in 1 click.

This is the free fund remover that DepositPhotos has made available to you. The famous stock photo site now allows you to remove the background from any photo easily.

Remove background from images up to 15MB

As we mentioned before, this process is in high demand and tools available, because it is key especially for photomontages. We live in a time where making memes and assembling images is an everyday topic and thousands of them run daily on the internet. For this reason, it became necessary to have alternatives that would allow you to erase funds without too much effort. In addition, accessibility was a determining factor considering that this process was only available in tools such as Photoshop.

The tool provided by DepositPhotos differs from the rest because it allows you to upload files of up to 15MB. This is twice and far exceeds the size allowed by other options and for this reason we recommend it. If you have the need to work with large images, this is the ideal tool to remove the background with just 1 click.

The process is as simple as entering the website and then dragging the image onto the interface. The site will immediately load the image and process it, displaying the result after a few seconds. Finally, click on the download button and you will be able to save your photo without a background.

To prove it, follow this link.

