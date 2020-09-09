Do you often get distracted? These AI-powered glasses are for you

Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are used by many companies and startups in the tech world to promote and produce innovative devices. While the futuristic Nubia Watch smartwatch was very successful on Kickstarter, on Indiegogo a pair of anti-procrastination smart glasses is now depopulating.

Are you tired of giving up and putting off something until the next day, or the next day and so on? These glasses called Specs produced by the Canadian company Auctify Inc. are for you: thanks to artificial intelligence and a camera contained inside the frame, Specs monitors what you are doing and what you are watching (be it a book, a computer, a smartphone or another human being), recording the data and sending it to an app installed on your phone.

Through the application of Specs you will be able to understand what you did during the day thanks to very easy to understand pie charts, or even set up “focus sessions” to stay focused during certain activities such as work, study or more. How do these sessions work? If you look away from what you need to do Specs glasses they warn you with a beep or a small light at the corner of the lens, reminding you that you must finish your work before doing anything else.

Obviously, users have already thought about the various problems of the case, not only related to privacy but also to the correct functioning of the product: will artificial intelligence be able to distinguish research activities on social networks and in general on the Web from a pure waste of time reading posts on Facebook and Twitter from friends and celebrities? TO The Verge Auctify founder Hisham El-Halabi said Specs will be able to identify and distinguish more than 20 different activities at launch, including reading, writing, cooking, yoga, gym, eating, chatting or using your smartphone; in the future many more will be added and users will also be able to change the category in which they are inserted.

El-Halabi then added that “Being productive means many things according to each person; users can choose within the Specs app which activities are recognized as productive and not “. In addition, Specs will also have other features such as a gyroscope and an accelerometer for also use the glasses as a fitness tracker, but also bone conduction speakers to listen to music and answer calls directly through Specs. Finally, the possibility to put prescription lenses in the frame.

Currently there is a fully functional prototype of Specs, so all those who wish to support the crowdfunding campaign can rest assured, although in several cases the projects presented on these sites end up not being completed or simply the final product does not reach the end. user.

In any case, if you want to buy it on Indiegogo the special offer for today Tuesday 1 September 2020 includes a cost of 199 Euro (40% discount), but there are also packages of 2 and 4 models at 347 Euro and 694 Euro respectively. Whichever tier you choose, Specs is scheduled to launch in December 2020.