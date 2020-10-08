Do you remember Google’s Daydream? Well, you can forget

Google launched its Daydream Virtual Reality platform in 2016 and even brought its own virtual reality headset to the market, which it updated a year later. Little by little apps for this platform appeared, but many of them soon stopped being updated. It was an open secret that Google had abandoned Daydream, but now they have made it official. After officially killing its Play Movies & TV app for Daydream in June 2019, and losing support from Hulu a year ago, Google has officially announced that the Daydream Virtual Reality platform is dead. The company has confirmed that it will no longer update the software, and that Daydream may not even work on Android 11. Third-party apps may continue to work, but they cannot be expected to continue. Although Virtual Reality had its charm, it has never been very useful in home use, which could explain why Google has decided to stop supporting Daydream. If you’re still interested in VR headsets, you could turn to Oculus, although we don’t know how long they’ll stay on the market either.