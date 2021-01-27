Do you remember the old ICQ? Stay alive and available on iOS and Android

- Advertisement -

Today we enjoy alternatives such as WhatsApp or Telegram, on a daily basis. There are even dozens of alternatives if we want to change or use the same service from another interface. But 30 years ago obviously everything was different and when we wanted to talk to someone we had to go to the computer and connect to the old ICQ. This is a service that was considered dead until now, when we see that there are versions of ICQ for Android and iOS.

The old chat and messaging application on the internet is still alive and available for the main platforms. Therefore, we will tell you everything that it incorporates and its differences with the old service.

ICQ for Android and iOS, messaging for the nostalgic

Messaging over the internet has its beginnings in the late 80s and since then, they have advanced to everything that we can achieve today on WhatsApp or Telegram. However, nostalgia is a very powerful factor in these moments where alternatives to communicate abound. For this reason, ICQ, although it comes with renewed options, will be extremely attractive for those who used it at some point.

Right now, the application comes with an interface that reminds us of the old days, but with features that adapt to our current times. Part of this is evident when we see that we can log in with the accounts that we were managing at that time. However, you will not have the contacts you had, but when you log in the account will be empty.

However, you will also have the possibility of creating a new account, tied to the phone number as in the case of WhatsApp. With regard to the modern features of ICQ for Android and iOS, we will find stickers, voice messages and even the possibility of converting them to text.

Additionally, you can establish videoconferences of up to 50 members without a time limit. So ICQ is a great communication alternative on Android and iOS. If you want to use it, we recommend you tell your group of friends so that you can have contacts with whom to use the service frequently.

For get It, follow this link.

