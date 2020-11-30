Do you spend a lot of time outside? Xiaomi launch a perfect Power Bank for winter, serves as a hand warmer

Technology still has a lot to say when it comes to our well-being, and that is why Xiaomi has been developing spectacular devices for a long time. Now once again he surprises us with one of those interesting products that appear almost every day on Youpin, a Xiaomi crowdfunding platform. This time, it is a Power bank, becoming the ally for this winter.

A Power Bank that warms your hands

Hand in hand with ZMI, one of the largest Xiaomi subsidiaries. The Asian brand has launched through its crowdfunding platform a new 5,000mAh storage power bank, which also adds a most useful feature. This portable charger is also quite a hand warmer compact in size.

If we go into detail in its main characteristics, we can see how this new powerbank (and hand warmer), enjoys reduced measures of 92.45x64x33mmIts construction material is PTC plastic with high resistance to shocks that apart from being resistant has a good touch. If we look inside it has a 5,000mAh battery, in addition to a traditional USB port.

YouPin

Yes, if this portable charger stands out for something, it is because of its function as a hand warmer. This, thanks to its autonomy and that it has a indoor heat generator can warm your hands, characteristic that is appreciated now that winter is coming and with it, the cold. This power bank that has been put up for sale on Youpin Xiaomi manages to increase its temperature up to 52ºC for approximately 4 hours. Imagine a user at the 3ºC bus stop in Madrid in January, this function is a great idea for those users who need extra battery and spend a lot of time outside.

In this way, Xiaomi presents us with an interesting gadget that will not only allow us to increase the load of our smartphone, but also warm our hands while we use itWhether it’s at work, on public transportation, or just walking down the street.

For its regulation, on its surface it adds a small button. This will allow us adjust the level of heat generated, reporting it through its four LEDs provided next to it.

Price and availability

The price of this new type of the new Power Bank that Xiaomi sells us is only 99 yuan, about 12 euros to change. It is currently only sold in China, although we may soon see it on AliExpress and other similar platforms.

