Do you think i’m sexy? A trip to the carnival in Rio and an unconscious plagiarism that inspired Rod Stewart’s mega-hit album

Rio de Janeiro, early years of the 70’s. Jorge Ben He is one of the most important young artists of a Brazilian popular music in permanent boiling point. While in the northeast the Bahian tropicalistas revolutionize local sounds in dialogues with psychedelia and rock and roll, in the Cidade Maravilhosa Jorge chooses his own adventure and embarks on the many trails of the world music.

On his guitar he begins to weave a sambia that quickly acquires Hindu borders. Baptizes her “Taj Mahal”, in homage to the imposing mausoleum that Emperor Sha Jahan built in India for the eternal rest of his beloved Mumtaz Mahal. “It was the most beautiful love story they told me “It counts in the lyrics, and it doesn’t say much more than that. He adds an irresistible humming and quickly joins a repertoire that already has some hits, such as “More than anything “, “Tropical Country “ or “Chove Chuva “.

More or less around that time Rod Stewart ended his career with Faces, the group he shared with his great comrade and future rolling stone, Ron Wood, and devoted himself fully to his solo adventure. In his third solo album, Every picture tells a story (1971) he began to detach himself from his blues roots to begin to mold the ballad crooner, with some hallmarks: gola aguardentosa, his eternal seduction, that rocker Sinatra that he was going to perfect with time. In the middle of the decade, he would settle in Los Angeles as a base of operations, and, like the great artist that he always was, he would be permeable to the sounds of the time. A bit of glam here, a bit of country there, why not a good dose of pop.

Blame it on Rio

Summer 1978. Like every year, the Rio de Janeiro carnival is an attraction for tourists from all over the world. A Scottish musician, famous for his songs and also for his escapades, moves there. Wherever Rod Stewart goes, there is a subject that is in the air. From the jukeboxes in the bars, from the stereos in the cars, through the dial of the radio stations, all that emanates is Taj Mahal.

It seems to sprout from the earth, from hills, from beaches, from scolas do samba. It is no longer about that original song, but about the version for the album Africa Brazil (1976) with much more percussion and an irresistible, catchy, charmingly diabolical rhythm.

In 1978 Rod occupied it on several fronts. On the one hand, he returned to South America, but this time he settled in Argentina practically incognito, to follow the Scottish team in the World Cup held in our country. She recorded the official anthem and arrived with illusions backed by a good generation of footballers, who nevertheless did not perform as expected and were eliminated in the first round.

But the music was going to give him revenge. At the time, he was working on a new solo album and was preparing to take another turn in his career. Their antennas had detected the phenomenon of disco music, the saturday fever at night. It was true that he had an artificial whiff that looked askance at the old rock school. But the Bee Gees were musicians he respected, and they had done it in a great way. Not to mention the Rolling Stones, who had tested the formula with “TE Echo de menos”, and the result had been tremendously successful. And if someone raised their questioning finger, it wasn’t going to bother him at this point in his career.

The years of disco fever

With “TE Echo de menos” On the horizon, Rod and his band set to work on a single for the new album due out at the end of the year. The first step was taken by the drummer Carmine appice, who had recently joined the group and would become a supporter of those years. “I went home and wrote a few chords and a melody.” the drummer said. In your friend’s study Duane Hitchings, a hit songwriter and producer at the time, kept working on the idea. We gave Rod a demo with the verses and Rod put the chorus “, We will return to the chorus. Somehow, the man with the chopsticks was exonerating himself.

Already from its title –“Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”, (Do you think I’m sexy?), The lyrics written by Rod proposed a game of seduction, set on a disco. A lonely girl, a nervous boy, dry lips. “If you want my body, and you think I’m sexy, come on sweetie, tell me”. Taxi to the apartment, casual sex and something else. The band plays between mirror balls and stage smoke, while the musician becomes protagonist and narrator, judge and party, chronicler of an era in which the old rock school was in check.

Record engineering was put at the service of “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”: it was the first single, the first song on the album and had the corresponding video clip. The theme was published on November 10 and the album a week, Blondes have more fun which returned Rod to the top of the rankings, a situation he had not known about since 1971. Within days, Rod’s mischievous question was being heard on every track in the world. In those of Rio de Janeiro, too.

Jorge Ben felt that there was something very similar in the star song of the Brazilian summer. The chorus that that waxy-voiced Scotsman sang was a lot like his humming, or terereo, famous of “Taj Mahal”. He had already lost the airs of samba and the African beat had given up the synthesizer control and the disco sound. But there was no question, it was his song, and decided to take matters into his own hands.

From the disco to the courts

Faced with the evidence, the Brazilian initiated a plagiarism lawsuit that quickly found an echo in the Scottish artist. The lawsuit was settled by mutual agreement, and Stewart, Appice and Hitchings turned over the royalties from the song to Unicef. In his autobiography, the Scotsman gives his version of the event. “It’s not like I was in the studio saying ‘we’re going to use the Taj Mahal song for the chorus; as its author lives in Brazil, you will never know ‘. Clearly the melody had stuck in my memory and then reappeared. It is an unconscious plagiarism, that simple “.

Then the musician would also recognize that the initial melody of Hitchings’ synthesizer was a note-for-note copy of (If you want my love) Put something down on it, a 1975 issue of Bobby womack. As a collage of images and sounds, the song was put together, perhaps the most important hit in the musician’s career and without a doubt one of the references when it comes to talking about the golden age of disco music.

In the same book, the Scotsman also refers to some collateral damage caused by the subject, especially the tight suit with which the marketers decided to dress him for the broadcast clip. “What will my male fans have done with my records by seeing that! They have probably kept them for a long time in the back of the closet ”. Let’s remember, late ’70s. The industry reproduced men who only thought about that, and girls who just wanted to have fun.

At some point in the past four decades, Rod Stewart declared that he hated the song. Musicians often go back and forth with their hits. But beyond circumstantial anger, he always treated her with affection. It is the number one of his live shows, and in 2017 he recorded an aggiornated version with DNCE, the group led by Joe Jonas. At 76 January, back from a thousand excesses, a knight of the order of the British Empire, he continues to provoke the same question in nightclubs around the world.

