Do you think your microwave does not affect the wifi? Much more than you imagine

We are all concerned that the Wi-Fi network in our house does not perform as it should and that in some corners we are practically without connection. This is helped by some conditions that have to do with the shape of the house, the objects that are placed near the router and even the distances but, above anything else, there is one that if we turn it on it will leave us shivering with megabytes.

It is about microwaves, which are a real time bomb when it comes to wireless networks since they are able to eliminate practically any signal that we are sending to the rest of the house. You may think that of, “why does someone put the router in the kitchen?”, But it is that in many homes, unfortunately, the fiber connection reaches them directly there, to a plug a few feet from the appliance and, therefore They can’t do much more to prevent it.

Do microwaves really affect?

At this point there is good news and bad news: the first one is that the microwave is not on all day and we only use it at very specific times of the day. In the morning for breakfast, at noon if we telecommute in the middle of the afternoon and at night for snacks and dinners. The rest of the time we wouldn’t have to worry.

It has been a youtuber named Jessie Carbajal who has decided to capture on video how much a microwave in operation really affects the wifi signal that receives a computer, and the truth is that the result is surprising. As you can see by the piece that you have just above, a 2.4GHz signal offering speeds of between 30 and 50Mbps plummets to just over 6 in just an instant. The one that goes from not having the appliance turned on to doing it. These interferences occur because the Faraday cage that is your microwave is not completely hermetic, or watertight, and many of these signals escape through the holes in the door, so they end up interfering with connectivity.

Of course, it is important to say that this drop does not occur in a general way in all channels, so If we are lucky that the router is broadcasting on a frequency compatible with the microwave, we will not see the speed reduced. This is important to know for those users who cook frequently with it and have it on for long periods of time, one or more hours. If you run out of internet or the connection is not as good as it should be, you know why.