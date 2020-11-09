Do you use the Windows 10 Your Phone app? Microsoft and Samsung have good news

Users of trial versions of Windows 10 have found that the Your Phone tool can now open multiple Android applications at the same time on the desktop. However, this functionality will only be available for Samsung smartphones in the near future. Microsoft introduced the ability to use applications from your Android smartphone in Windows in September, and promised that it would be possible to run multiple Android apps on the desktop before the end of 2020. However, it appears that this functionality will be limited to Samsung smartphones when it arrives. to users, at least in the near future. When asked about compatibility with other devices, Microsoft’s Vishnu Nath clarified that this functionality requires a deeper level of hardware and software integration than other features of the Your Phone app. So while this doesn’t preclude Microsoft working at some point with third-party vendors to offer this functionality, it doesn’t seem like an easy thing to do, and is therefore unlikely to happen in the near future.