Do you want new music every day? Discoverify will take it to your Spotify

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Music lovers have based their consumption habits on streaming services like Spotify. This has been excellent because it has brought very interesting options that allow us not only to enjoy our favorite music, but also to discover new material. In that sense, we want to present you a service that links to Spotify and generates playlists with new music, daily.

Its name is Discoverify and after adjusting it to our preferences, we will only have to enjoy all the new music that it shows us every day.

Discover new music every day on Spotify

Spotify has a very interesting and useful function for music lovers and it is the Weekly Discovery section. It is a playlist with new music that the Spotify algorithm prepares for each user, weekly. However, these suggestions are made based on what the platform thinks we like and at times, it may not be so tight. Therefore, Discoverify is presented as an excellent alternative that we can adapt to our liking and that will present us with new material on a daily basis.

It should be noted that the service offered by Discoverify is completely free and to use it, you will only have to provide access to your Spotify account.

Once this is done, you will go to the main page of the service where you can configure your preferences for new music suggestions on Spotify. To do this, you will be asked to move the controls of a bar to indicate how moved, acoustic or similar to that of your playlists, you want the suggested songs to be. Upon completion, the first playlist will be generated immediately.

With the service up and running, it will be enough to enter Spotify every day to listen to the new playlist with new music that has been generated. If you are a music lover and want to discover new material frequently, please log in immediately from this link.

.