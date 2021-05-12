Do you want to get information about earthquakes in the world? Earthquake Now has them all

Telluric movements are a constant throughout the world and dozens of them can be detected every day. These phenomena are extremely interesting, mainly because they cannot be predicted. However, all over the world there are organizations that are dedicated to monitoring and studying them. If this catches your attention, then you should know Earthquake Now that has the information about the earthquakes that occur.

The tool works through a map, it shows the latest earthquakes that have been detected and all the data about it.

Find all the information about earthquakes in the world

Although earthquakes and earthquakes are unpredictable, humanity has made enormous progress in their study. This has reduced material and human losses in seismic areas of the world. If you are a fan of the matter, you will know that there are many telluric movements recorded every day. Generally, the organizations that monitor them in each country also make public reports on the matter. However, a fairly simple and fast way to access information about earthquakes is through Earthquake Now.

This website is based on information provided by the European Plate Observation System and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. It should also be noted that its use is free and immediate, since it does not need registration.

Upon entering the page, you will receive a map marking the last recorded earthquake. The bullet that marks the point where the movement was recorded has a button called “Details”. By clicking on it, we will go to a screen with detailed information about the phenomenon. There you will be able to know the magnitude, exact coordinates, time, date and more.

Additionally, you can mark any point on the map and check if there are registered earthquakes. In this way, you can monitor the area you want with correct information about what happened. Earthquake Now is a great project where you can find all the information you want about earthquakes. It is simple, free and the data is based on recognized and respected organizations in the area.

To visit the site, follow this link.

