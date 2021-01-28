Do you want to surf the internet without being tracked? This duck can help you

- Advertisement -

In these days in which WhatsApp has had some problems due to the announcement of a change in its conditions of use and that privacy seems to matter to more and more users, the alternatives that don’t track or collect our data have become the stars from app stores. Let them tell Signal, which maintains its good streak as one of the most downloaded apps on both iOS and Android over the last two weeks.

And the web browser is another element that we can also control to move to other alternatives that do not monitor every step we take online. And in this section, can help us an old acquaintance since 2008 who is struggling to open a gap in the market of these non-invasive apps. Your name, DuckDuckGo.

Engine and browser for mobile devices

Conventional browsers are an inexhaustible source of data for their developers since through the activity we carry out daily, they can get to know us to the point of guessing what we want to buy and when. The problem does not come only from the companies responsible for these browsers, but of all the others who want to join the same party and, taking advantage of the fact that they pass by, track us to hunt down some relevant data.

DuckDuckGo alerts in your browser.

DuckDuckGo is a search engine and, at the same time, a search engine that we can have installed on our smartphone or tablet with iOS or Android, and that protects us from being tracked and stored anywhere what we are doing, when and how. The app, which you can download for free from digital stores, guarantees that it does not collect a single data, not even the IP that could identify us, as well as the history. So it cannot know what we are looking for or what we want at all times. Further, It has an extension for Chrome that also acts as a stopper in the eyes of those who want to know too much about us.

Trackers blocked by DuckDuckGo.

In the case of the mobile application, DuckDuckGo is quite transparent and informs us in detail of everything it does for us in every moment. For example, when trying to access Facebook, as you can see above, it alerts us that once inside the social network you will not be able to do anything to avoid tracking, but you can do anything outside its walls. Something that we recommend if you do not want the social network to monitor all your steps online. In addition to that, it offers an interesting tool that, by clicking on the top left of the address bar, lists us all trackers you have blocked and that collect information from our sessions.

If you want to navigate without eyes looking at you all the time, DuckDuckGo is a very interesting alternative that, in addition, continues to grow year by year in number of installations and daily searches thanks to its own engine.