To be fair, I have to confess that I have hardly used the classic version of Edge. Chrome or Firefox user, the most recent version of Edge has made me turn my head and give Microsoft a new chance and although I continue to use the other browsers, Edge has become a regular .

However, there may be people that the new Edge does not convince or simply does not meet their needs. If this is your case and you have not installed it , just avoid the update, but if it has already been installed on your system, returning to the classic version of Edge is possible by following these steps .

Going back to the classic version

The new Chromium-based browser has been a great improvement and in fact, it is a strong bet from Microsoft that has reached a wide variety of platforms . The new Edge is available on Windows, but also on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows 7.

But for those who do not want to use it and who prefer to continue working with the classic version, this possibility is still real, although it is not as easy as uninstalling an update from the “Settings” menu.

When installing the new Edge via Windows update, Edge will automatically be on the classic version. To recover it again we will have to follow some steps and type some code in the system console.

We must access the “Command Prompt” function , for which it is enough to type Symbol … in the search box. When we see the shortcut, we right-click to access the “Run as administrator” option .

Once inside, you must type or if you want, copy, the following command line, respecting the spaces. The number 85.0.564.51, in this case is the version of Microsoft Edge on my computer.

Alternative method

Another method is to use the PowerShell . In File Explorer you should look for the path “C: \ Program Files (x86) \ Microsoft \ Edge \ Application” . Once located, you must select the version you are using of Edge, in the example 85.0.564.51 and then open the installer folder.

Once inside, you must open the tab “File -> PowerShell -> PowerShell” (as administrator). Then type “cmd” and press “Enter”. Once inside you must type the instruction below these lines and press “Enter”:

setup.exe –uninstall –system-level –verbose-logging –force-uninstall