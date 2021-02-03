Tech News

Do you want TweetDeck on Android? Try MarinDeck

Twitter is one of the most solid social networks on the web and with the appearance of new alternatives, it is still relevant. Part of its secret is in the access to the platform, which is possible to use both on the web and on mobile phones. In addition, the experience is very good and it has additional options such as TweetDeck. While the experience from this client is great, Twitter scrapped TweetDeck for Android. However, today we will present you with a way to get it back on your computer.

As we know, Tweetdeck is still active on the web and MarineDeck is an app that has managed to embed it for use on Android.

So you can have TweetDeck on Android

TweetDeck’s experience for browsing Twitter is great because it offers a very comfortable interface for the platform. The ability to work with columns for each interaction and even to track any word gives us a lot of versatility in the social network. Therefore, many would like to use it on Android and although it was an official possibility at the time, Twitter discarded the project.

However, MarineDeck has recently appeared whose mechanism is based on embedding TweetDeck in an Android application. In this way, you can enjoy its full potential from your smartphone.

If you’ve never used TweetDeck, you should know that with its features you will have a very powerful Twitter experience. As we mentioned before, it is based on columns and in each one we can visualize our timeline, mentions and interactions in general. But in addition, it has very powerful search options that will allow you to find any tweet from yours or from another account easily.

Thus, you will be able to carry out specific queries such as selecting a user that may be yours and entering a word to search for the tweets that include it. All these Tweetdeck options will be available on Android with the installation of MarineDeck.

If you are a recurring user of this social network and want to enhance your Twitter experience, do not hesitate to install it.

To get MarineDeck, follow this link.

