Documentary +, a platform to watch documentaries for free

Documentaries are an entertaining way to get to know different points of view on any subject. The advent of streaming platforms made them much more popular, considering the ease of access of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and the rest. However, these services are paid, which implies having a subscription to enjoy the content. In that sense, we will present you a new platform that will allow you to watch documentaries for free.

Its name is Documentary + and it is a website that so far houses about 100 documents that you can enjoy entering directly, without additional steps.

Documentaries free and without registration

We know that YouTube is a gigantic source of all kinds of audiovisual material and documentaries are no exception. However, those who enjoy watching this type of content in good quality may not be too satisfied with this option. This is the value of Documentary +, which comes with the possibility of watching free documentaries, in good quality and with just one ad before playing the content. This platform is to be appreciated, considering that the alternatives to watch free documentaries will fill you with ads, providing a very poor experience.

The first thing that strikes us when we enter Documentary + is its beautiful interface. Taking into account that it is a free service, the visual experience is quite pleasant in general and reminds a bit of Netflix. On the main page you will receive some recommendations and if you scroll down the catalog will expand.

At the top right you will have the option “Search” to make specific searches on the page. Likewise, from “Films” you will access the complete catalog to see the 100 titles available. However, an important point is that the material does not have subtitles, so all the material is in English. However, it can be a good opportunity to learn the language while we enjoy free documentaries.

To visit Documentary +, follow this link.

