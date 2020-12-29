Does Instagram activate your camera to see your reactions? Know the truth TODAY

- Advertisement -

Did you get a message about Instagram and the changes you are making in the app? The information shared by WhatsApp indicates that the social photo network secretly activates the camera of your cell phone and spies on your reactions every time you open the application. Is it true?

Many people have uninstalled the application after spreading this type of rumor or fake news. What it says Instagram ? What time is it pronounced? Quiet. Now we will explain why it is false.

Instagram has recently updated its privacy policies and its conditions of use; However, in the camera section, the app tends to use it so that you can take a photo of your face or anything else, and upload it immediately to your profile.

However, some people have interpreted this regulation in a wrong way, indicating that the app sees you all the time and even observes your reactions.

DOES INSTAGRAM ACTIVATE THE CAMERA TO SEE OUR REACTIONS?

Well, it is totally false. The application, although it has updated its security politics , in no section do they mention that they use your camera without asking your permission. On the contrary, the user must give authorization whether or not they want to share their data.

This is what the app says about using your camera. (Photo: Instagram)

The web of Instagram says the following: “As this policy also includes Facebook, information on facial recognition is included, although we do not use this technology on Instagram. If we start to use it, we will notify you and we will give you the option to choose if you want to accept its use ”.

In this way, it is ruled out that Instagram is going to use your camera to spy and see how you react every time you “like” or comment on a photo in your feed. So you don’t need to worry.