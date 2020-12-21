Does it take you a long time to select photos? FilterPixel AI will do it for you

- Advertisement -

Those who are dedicated to photography do not take only a couple of photos in their sessions, there really are many. So later they will have to go through the process of selecting the best photos. However, this could take us a long time considering how many images we have to see and which ones we must choose. Therefore, we want to present you an app that is capable of facilitating our work through Artificial Intelligence.

Its name is FilterPixel, an app for Windows capable of selecting the best photos from a folder, following the general criteria of a good photograph.

Do you need to select photos? Leave it to Artificial Intelligence

Dedicating yourself to photography is not a job that ends when we finish taking the photos we want. Later we need to select the best photos to publish or deliver them to the client. However, this is a process that could take a long time, so a little help would not hurt. This help comes from nothing less than the hand of Artificial Intelligence with which the FilterPixel application has been enhanced.

This machine learning algorithm has been trained to detect imperfections in images in order to dispense with them and choose the best ones.

The application has two modes of operation, as a plugin and as an independent program, allowing it to be occupied in the way that is most comfortable for us. Its form of use is based on loading the folder or group of images from which the selection must be made. You can then activate the process and the program will take care of categorizing each image according to its quality.

At this point, FilterPixel will take care of grouping those images with red eye, focus or overexposure problems. It will do the same with those that do not present errors and our work will only be to review those that have been chosen and make the final decision. This is a really useful tool and it could save a lot of time and work for those who need to select photos.

To get FilterPixel, follow this link.

