Does MacOS Big Sur protect or violate the privacy of its Apple users?

Less than a week after its launch, the MacOS Big Sur has given and continues to give something to talk about. Not because of the benefits that Apple promised after its installation, but because of incidents in the update process, slowdown of applications and security problems.

Regarding the latter, the security researcher, Jeffrey Paul, has pointed out that every time a user executes an application on Apple’s new operating system, it sends an identifier code to the company’s server. Quite a worrying situation for users, who state that they feel watched by those in Cupertino, and that they clearly violate their privacy.

Paul emphasizes that the slowdown in applications is due precisely to this process carried out by Apple. It even suggests that the information of its users could be shared with third parties.

What does Apple say about the privacy violation in macOS?

After this point, Apple responds and says that its intention is not to violate the privacy of its users, but keep them safe before malware attacks.

Those from Cupertinos uploaded to their blog, an update of a document called “Applications open safely on your Mac”, in which they detail, firstly, that this technology is called GateKeeper.

Its main function is to perform online checks to prevent macOS applications from being infected by malicious software. At the same time, the following highlights:

“… We have never combined the data from these checks with information about Apple users or their devices. We do not use the data from these checks to find out what individual users are starting or running on their devices. “

It also points out that “these security controls” do not record the user’s Apple ID. They note that they have stopped tracking IPs associated with “developer ID certificate checks”, even deleting them from the registry.

Apple has let it be known that by 2021 it will make changes to security controls. The medications will be related to “a new encrypted protocol for developer ID certificate revocation checks, robust protections against server crashes, and an option for users to opt out of these security protections.” Based on this information, are you satisfied with Apple’s response?

