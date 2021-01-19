Does money make us happy? Yes, but defining well-being in monetary terms is not good for you

- Advertisement -

Money makes us really happy? Many philosophers have tried to answer this question that intrigues virtually all of us, but researchers in the field of psychology have also tried to find a scientific explanation for this common claim, as a recently published study reveals.

Leading it was Matthew Killingsworth, a senior fellow at Penn’s Wharton School who then published the article on the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences website. In this survey he collected 1,725,994 reports from about 33,391 participants aged between 18 and 65, who gave small testimonies of their daily feelings about this question.

To do this, an app called Track Your Happiness developed specifically for this research was used: in it each participant answered random questions, such as “How are you now?” or “Overall, how satisfied are you with your life?”, offered at equally random times. The measurement took place based on 12 specific feelings, including five positive (trust, pride, interest, inspiration, goodness) and seven negative (fear, anger, nastiness, boredom, sadness, stress and confusion).

Next, Killingsworth calculated each person’s average level of well-being and analyzed his own relationship with people’s income, finally discovering that as people earn more money their well-being increases, reaching high levels of well-being when the annual family income reaches $ 75,000.

Killingsworth said: “It’s a compelling possibility, the idea that money ceases to matter above that point, at least as far as people actually feel from moment to moment. But when I looked at a wide range of income levels, I found that all forms of well-being continued to grow with income. I don’t see any kind of knot in the curve, a tipping point where money ceases to matter. Instead, it continues to increase. “

The work of the US researcher therefore suggests that “when you have more money, you have more choices on how to live your life“, Or that those who work and receive a particularly high salary turn out to be happier as it is equipped with a “financial cushion”.

On the other hand, however, it could be better not to define success in monetary terms: “Although money can be good for happiness, I found that people who equated money and success were less happy than those who didn’t. I also found that the people who made the most money worked longer and felt more short on time “.

Speaking of well-being, other recent studies have shown that the weather plays an important role in how we approach a day, but also that there is an important link between our happiness and travel experiences.