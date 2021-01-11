Does the password bother you when starting Windows 10? So you can remove it

As you well know, every time we start Windows 10 we have to put the password to be able to work with the operating system. Eliminating this step is not as simple as we could imagine at first, since everything is synchronized with our Microsoft account. It can be done all of them and we are going to show you how, since we have several ways.

We must make it clear that, if our computer is shared with more users, in this way they will have access to all the data that we store on the computer, since they can see and go wherever they want. If we have a laptop, this danger is magnified, since, if we have the misfortune of being stolen, they could access everything we have on the hard drive without any impediment.

Once we have clarified this, it is time to show you the ways that exist to remove the password from the Windows 10 startup.

Remove password from User Accounts

The first thing we have to do is enter the Windows Start menu to access Windows system .

. Now we must click on Run to launch a new window for us. To get to this same place we can press the key Windows + R .

to launch a new window for us. To get to this same place we can press the key . Immediately, in the space to write, right next to Open, we must put netplwiz and click on To accept.

Now we will see how the menu of User account .

. The next step is to uncheck the option Users must enter their name and password to use the equipment.

As we have unchecked this option, it will ask us to enter both the username and the password to confirm that it is us.

Remove password from Settings

We have another way to remove the password when entering Windows 10. We are going to do it from the menu Setting, which we can access from the gear wheel in the Start menu or by pressing the keys Win + I.

Once inside we will Accounts .

. Then we click on Login options .

. Now we have to find where it puts the password to be able to click on the button Change.

At this time it will ask us for the Current password , to later show another window where it asks us for the current one and the new one.

, to later show another window where it asks us for the current one and the new one. At this point we must retype the password that currently exists, but the other fields where it asks us for the new we must leave them blank for the password to be removed.

Delete it from Team Management

Another way we have to remove the password when starting the operating system is the Computer Manager. To open it, all we have to do is press the Win + X keys.

Now we just have to click on Team manager in the window that just left us.

Once inside, we display the option Local Users and Groups within System tools .

. We select Users to display a list of users on the computer.

to display a list of users on the computer. We have to click with the right button of the mouse on which we want to delete the password by choosing the option Set password and leaving it blank.

Remove password in Suspend Mode

With all the ways that we have taught you, Windows will no longer ask us for the password when we start the computer, but it can ask us for it when we exit Sleep mode, so we must take a few more steps to confirm that this does not happen.

We are going to Setting , by clicking on the cogwheel that there is once we open the start menu, just to the right.

, by clicking on the cogwheel that there is once we open the start menu, just to the right. We came in Accounts .

. Now let’s Login options . Here we can remove the obligation to ask for the password when logging in, once we have stopped being in suspension.

. Here we can remove the obligation to ask for the password when logging in, once we have stopped being in suspension. We just have to go to Require login and, in the drop-down menu below, choose Never.

If we regret and want to put a password again we will simply have to do the same steps, but establishing the new one that we want to put.

What if we don’t remember the password?

As you can see in all cases we need the current password to be able to eliminate it. Well, if you haven’t used that computer for a while or you’ve forgotten your password, don’t worry, it can be solved.

If we are at the beginning of the system, just where it asks us for the password and we cannot go from there, we must follow these steps to solve it.

The first thing we must do is click on I forgot the password , which appears just below the area where you should write it.

, which appears just below the area where you should write it. Then a screen will open called Recover your account .

. Next we must introduce the Email address from Microsoft with which Windows 10 started.

from Microsoft with which Windows 10 started. Just below we have some security characters that we must reproduce, with which we will demonstrate to the system that we are real people and not a bot trying to steal an account.

Now they will verify again that it is us through two options, one login application or one key that will arrive in our email . You can choose, but we believe that the second is a much better and faster option.

or one . You can choose, but we believe that the second is a much better and faster option. Choosing the email option, we will have to write the second email address that we configured when we registered the Microsoft account. Then we press Send code. We must access this secondary account from another device, since we cannot from the computer. We can do it from a mobile, a tablet or another computer.

When we have received the security code in our email account, we just have to write it in the blank box that appears on the screen.

that appears on the screen. Now is the time when he lets us put a New Password, which will be what we have to put when starting Windows 10, but also if we want to enter our email or any service associated with that Microsoft account.

As you have been able to read, it is not difficult to remove the Windows 10 password, since we have several different methods to do it. But if we forget, it is not difficult to put a new one back.