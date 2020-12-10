“Does this word have an accent?”: Clear spelling doubts with Tildefacil

If you are a professional writer or you are just learning for your own projects, it is very important to learn to master writing texts in the best way, one of the keys to this is to learn the rules of spelling and punctuation and it is always useful to have a tool at hand to help you with homework.

In this case it is called Tildefacil (No, internet domains do not have an accent, to make it easier to type) and it allows you to quickly check whether a word has an accent or not. Now we will discuss features and how it works so that you can get the best out of this online tool.

Although tools such as Microsoft Word can give you a hand, this other tool differs by allowing you to make quick and online inquiries, you can consult it both from your phone and desktop PC and also provides you with the following extra data: analysis of the word, description , explanation of why it has an accent or not and, finally, what is the rule that applies in this case, in this way you will incorporate small details and improve your writing level.

Now, to use it you must follow a few steps, simply go to the website tildefacil.com and enter in the search engine the word you need to check where you will get all the data mentioned above, in addition to that you can discover words related to the one you searched for to expand your dictionary.

Benefits of the web

Fast charging and works well on mobiles.

Scoring rules.

Explanations for each word.

It has more than 200,000 words in its library.

It has an AZ index so you can find words for yourself.

Frequent mistakes

When writing there are certain mistakes that we all make, for example when it comes to the diacritical mark, which is used to differentiate its meaning, as the difference is quite subtle, it is a mistake that is made very often by Spanish speakers.

Except in specific cases, accents in Spanish can be put following simple rules, first you must know where the stressed vowel is (it is the one where the phonetic accent falls) from there we separate the syllables and the rest is easy to deduce.

The diacritical mark, again, makes it easier for us to differentiate between meaning and grammatical function, it is a series of words that has some controversy since the RAE has modified the group of these words recently. But here is an example:

that (demonstrative determinant) That year they didn’t win the league.

or

that (personal pronoun) Let them tell that one. That was a great year.

.