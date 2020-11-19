Does your iPhone 12 have a green screen? Easy, you are not the only one

A multitude of smartphone brands have not finished hitting the mark with their screen technologies in recent years. Many times they try so hard to find innovative technologies that sometimes all they offer are insignificant improvements to the user. Now many screens are seeing their panels appear tinted green, something that users are demanding given the high cost paid for today’s smartphones, especially if they are high-end.

This color problem on the screens has been in most phones of Android marking as Google, OnePlus, Samsung or Xiaomi. Now it has also been observed that it happens in the new iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 also have this problem

With the launch of a new iPhone naturally comes problems that are discovered by users. Each year, one or two of these problems tend to garner a substantial amount of attention. In this new iPhone 12, it seems that one of these problems that we comment that always appear this year has touched the screen.

IPhone 12 screen problems MacRumors

Users have started reporting on-screen display issues with the new iPhone 12, which are being seen with a greenish tint and continuous flickering. These complaints have been slowly showing up all over the internet, including on Apple’s support communities page, with no solutions currently available.

Apple is already working to fix it

MacRumors apparently even got an official document from Apple that was sent to Apple’s authorized service providers. In the document, Apple advised technicians not to repair iPhones experiencing display issues for now. Instead, Apple said technicians must notify users to keep their iPhone software up to date. This tells us that Apple probably believes that the display problems can be solved through a software update.

The problem appears when the brightness below 90%, you start to notice that strange tint all over the screen. What happens in detail is that the screen starts with a green tint, the menus in which gray bars appear, these are converted to brown, or more yellowish brown, due to that strange tint. They seem to have noticed that black pixels do not turn off in certain dynamic scenes.

A widespread bug across all four iPhone models

As of now, the issues appear to be affecting all four iPhone 12 models. Users report that issues arise when their screen brightness is set to something below 90 percent, even reported by some users running the iOS 14.3 betas.

If you have an iPhone 12 and are experiencing these problems, it is helpful to provide a detailed error report to Apple. Doing this should help Apple address the problem faster. In the meantime, make sure to keep iOS up to date on your device.

>