Many users have complained that after installing iOS 14, their iPhone battery lasts less. If you are one of them, Apple explains how to fix it.

iOS 14, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system, reached all users a few weeks ago loaded with interesting news. Among the most outstanding features of iOS 14 we find the possibility of changing the icons and widgets , adding virtual post-it to the home screen and many other things that you can now do with your iPhone .

However, it is not all good news, and there are many users who have complained that they have experienced problems after updating to iOS 14 .

Last week, Apple already solved one of the most reported with the first update of iOS 14 , but there is another failure that continues to affect many people: the iPhone battery lasts less than before.

And the battery problems on the iPhone are not the only ones on record. The Cupertino company points out in a statement that after installing iOS 4 or watchOS 7 on the Apple Watch, you can experience all these glitches in the Fitness and Health applications:

Activity, heart rate, or other health-related apps won’t start or load data on Apple Watch.

The Fitness or Health apps won’t start or load data on the iPhone.

The Fitness or Health apps report an inaccurate amount of data storage on the iPhone or Apple Watch.

Data for ambient sound levels or data for headphone audio levels is not displayed in the Health app.

In case you have any of these problems, these are the steps you have to follow to solve it: