Does your social media tool have these 7 functionalities?

Do you already use a professional tool to manage your social media? More and more small and medium businesses need a platform where they can manage all social media channels and understand what works well. Take a smart approach and choose a tool that has all the functionalities you need. That will quickly yield you a lot. You have more time and gain insight into the results.

Make social media management easier

The main goal of a social media tool is to simplify and streamline your management. As a result, you have to spend less time on all platforms, while communicating with customers easily. Moreover, you no longer have to study all dashboards individually to know how your posts scored. With the following 7 functionalities of a social media tool you ensure that you quickly get more rest. We explain all important functions.

1. An easy to manage content calendar

Professional use of social media is not possible without a content calendar. It is a handy tool for scheduling messages on different platforms days, weeks and even months in advance. Ideal for preparing campaigns or messages that are fixed on a specific date. Remember that messages need images and therefore compile a content library with images.

2. One inbox for all messages

Posting alone is of course not enough. You must also reply to posts. For this you need an inbox where you can find all the communication that takes place on the various platforms. Responding to messages can be a time-consuming job, a bundled inbox saves a lot of time.

3. Social monitoring: stay informed

Once you’ve arranged for everything to be posted automatically and you can communicate from one tool, you also need to stay informed. Because in a good social media tool you not only want to be able to see everything that is shared about your company, but also keep an eye on what is happening in the industry and with the competition. Think of relevant hashtags. We call this social monitoring: it tells you what is happening in the industry. Handy, because it gives you an overview of what is important now.

4. Easily measure your performance

An essential part of social media management is measuring your performance. How is the audience reacting to the content you share? Which message scored well and which scored less? Your social media tool should help you analyze KPIs at different levels. With this insight you can make adjustments to the strategy. It is also useful to be able to download performance reports.

5. Collaborate to sharpen your message

Don’t have a sole proprietorship? Then it is ideal that everyone gains insight into the management tool and you can collaborate on all content. Perhaps one employee will compose a message and it will be checked and scheduled by another. Within most small and medium-sized companies, several employees work on social media.

6. Integration with other apps

Integration with other apps is becoming increasingly important. By integrating with other apps, you can expand the possibilities of social media. Think of links with, for example, Dropbox or Google Drive, or useful tools such as Slack and Trello. You avoid having to enter data twice if links are easily made.

7. Simple interface

A simple interface is a prerequisite for the proper use of a social media tool. When it works easily, you are more likely to enjoy using it. Extensive training should not be necessary. If you are busy and want to schedule a post, you don’t want it to take you more time than necessary. Choose a tool with a simple and user-friendly interface that will make you want to work!