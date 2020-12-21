Latest news

Dog services can bite investors in the butt

By Brian Adam
Barkbox, a subscription service for toy boxes and treats for dogs, is going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with a valuation of $ 1.6 billion. It’s smart to seize the opportunity created by the pet boom, and by blank check companies, alternative to IPOs. But Chewy already watches the market like a 300-pound Great Dane.

Active Barkbox subscriptions have risen more than 60% since 2019, to more than a million. And he expects revenue to jump 65% to about 365 million in the year ending March. Acquiring pets during lockdowns has helped: Spending on gifts for them is up by a fifth in 2020, according to PwC.

Also, the demand for subscription services is high. In addition to Disney + and Netflix, meal kit companies such as Blue Apron increased their revenues at the beginning of the pandemic, and monthly spending on these products was double in April than a year earlier, according to Nielsen, although growth has been been fading. To round out the trifecta of positive trends, SPACs are also booming, with more than 274 transactions so far this year according to SPACInsider, quadrupling the 2019 number.

But Barkbox is not leading the race. Chewy, the $ 39 billion pet ecommerce giant, saw its revenue jump 45% year-on-year in the latest quarter. And it has risen more than 240% in 2020. It is true that Bark only sells its own products, so it has a gross margin of 60%, compared to 25% for Chewy. But its larger size and reach means its smaller rivals will have a tough time once the pet boom wanes.

And the experience of a company like Blue Apron, which has lost about 96% of its value since 2017 despite benefiting from pandemic-induced growth, should make investors nervous. It’s true that giving your dog toys once a month is easier than having to cook every week, but unsubscribing from a discretionary purchase is even easier.

