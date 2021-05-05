DOGE cryptocurrency hits a new all-time high

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Dogecoin (or DOGE) is the best performing cryptocurrency in 2021, having multiplied its price by seven in the last month. Just ten days ago, the cryptocurrency that has the dog of the popular meme Doge as an image reached its all-time high (also known as all time high or ATH) of 41 cents, or 34 euro cents.

DOGE has broken the barrier of 60 cents, thus positioning itself in the top 3 of cryptocurrencies

And not only that, but it directly entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization. But that was just the warm-up, because today DOGE has reached 61 cents (or 53 euro cents) as the new ATH and has positioned itself as the third cryptocurrency with the highest market cap, only behind Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In the previous ATH, while all cryptos fell, Dogecoin was the only one that rose. Now the exact same thing is happening, with Ethereum as a notable exception, which is living its own bull run, term with which the periods of increase in the price of cryptocurrencies are known. The huge rise in altcoin, which is apparently the new favorite of the majority public (hence its rise, based entirely on its popularity), is endowed with interesting nuances.

First, the barriers. Referring to the price of DOGE in dollars and not another currency is not done arbitrarily. The currency has been reaching these barriers in the form of round numbers (40 cents, 50 cents, etc …) that are usually very significant points in any rise. This is because investors in a currency often sell in droves when these barriers are hit.

In the previous upload, the barrier was 40 cents, at which time the dump (or price drop) that brought DOGE to 20 cents, at a loss of 50% of its value. In the current bull run, DOGE has surpassed the barrier of 50 cents (at which time it was thought that a rebound could occur because it was a significant number) and even that of 60, to later stabilize between the two.

However, there are an impending event that can decisively influence the price of DOGE. On Saturday, Elon Musk, the billionaire tycoon founder of Tesla and SpaceX, will appear on Saturday Night Live, one of the most popular television shows in America. This is important for two reasons. The first is that Elon Musk has been the most influential person on the price of DOGE, causing its price to skyrocket with just a simple tweet, published a couple of weeks ago.

Doge Barking at the Moon pic.twitter.com/QFB81D7zOL – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2021

And second, Saturday Night Live is one of the most watched shows in the US. If Elon Musk talks about DOGE positively on the show, hopefully its price will skyrocket again. It is possible that, after reaching this new ATH, a correction will occur on the price of the crypto, to skyrocket shortly after, repeating the pattern that has been going on until now, in which a first very pronounced rise can be observed, followed by a decline to the one that follows, again, a sudden increase.

Undoubtedly, this movement may invite you to buy DOGE without restraint, but it is always necessary to invest with caution. The growth of DOGE is abnormal, and when a crypto grows so much in such a short time, we may be facing a bubble. In fact, the birth of DOGE started as a joke and that is why it took the image of a meme, which implies that there is no solid blockchain project behind cryptocurrency.

It is inevitable to see the growth of Dogecoin as a game. In the game, everyone is throwing money into a box. Anyone can withdraw money whenever they want, but if you wait too long… you’ll be left with nothing. Either that, or we are facing the new Bitcoin.

In any case, it is necessary to always remember that with crypto you can lose all the money invested in the blink of an eye. In this video, you have more information about what to keep in mind to know when to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

.