Dolphins, open sea and exotic landscapes: Aislinn Derbez vacations in Hawaii with her alleged new boyfriend

Aislinn Derbez is welcoming 2021 with a beating heart, surrounded by exotic landscapes, a splendid view and the magnificence of nature, because everything indicates that he is happy next to his alleged new sentimental conquest on vacation in the state of Hawaii, United States.

Although he has not shared that he is next to the photographer Jesh De Rox, who he has been linked with lately and with whom he has been seen very closely, a couple of publications in Instagram they expose the alleged couple.

In such publications Aislinn and Jesh tell of their admiration for the numerous dolphins and whales of the place, and the photographer showed their geolocation in Kealakekua Bay, so the netizens connected the dots and agreed that the couple escaped on vacation.

His followers did not stop commenting on their support for the alleged new relationship, especially the actress, who is applauded for the fact that he is giving himself a new chance in love after his publicized break with Mauricio Ochmann, father of his only daughter .

“2021 starting with all the love in the world”, “They make a beautiful couple”, “Obviously they are having an incredible time together”, “We love seeing Aislinn in love”, “They are together in Hawaii”, “Why not did you take Kailani to the sea? ”, are some of the messages that the couple has received mainly in Aislinn’s comment box.

It is worth mentioning that Hawaii is a place with a lot of sentimental significance for the actress, since It was there that he thought about having his daughter and even chose her name in honor of the heavenly American destiny. This detail caused suspicion, because among the fans There was no shortage of who assured that he is in the place because it brings back memories of his marriage with Mauricio Ochmann.

For his part, Ochmann has been seen with little Kailani during Aislinn’s vacation, the actor appears enjoying the sunsets on the beach with his daughter, as he showed in his instastories this weekend.

“Life is beautiful, enjoy it while you’re at it”He wrote next to an image where he appears hugging the two-year-old girl, who has become one of the most popular members of the Derbez family since birth.

In a subsequent photo, the actor wrote: “Sunrises. Every day is a new opportunity to be reborn and reinvent ourselves ”. These publications appear a few days after the actor of The Chema and Do it like a man said goodbye in his social networks to his adoptive father, to whom he dedicated a moving and extensive message.

Aislin and Mauricio announced their separation on March 12, 2020, Months later, it emerged in the press that the actor was the one who had filed the divorce claim alleging irreconcilable differences.

This news shocked the couple’s followers, who could not believe the breakup because they were considered one of the most stable married couples in Mexican entertainment.

The truth is that both actors have decided to keep their reasons in the privacy of their personal lives, because to the media they have only reported that they separated on very good terms and that They decided to have a cordial and friendly relationship for the well-being of their daughter, whom they both take care of interspersed.

