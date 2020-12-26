Entertainment

Don Omar’s heartfelt tribute to Tito Rojas

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
The Puerto Rican reggaeton Don Omar he said goodbye with some heartfelt words on his social networks to his compatriot Tito Rojas, a popular salsa singer who died this Saturday at age 65 of a suspected heart attack.

Nobody is eternal in the world, nor having a heart that feels and sighs for life and love so much … rest in peace understood”Wrote Don Omar on his Instagram account.

Jessica Rojas, one of Titus’s daughters, confirmed the death from his father to the music radio station Salsoul.

Relatives of the interpreter were those who They found him on the ground with no vital signs on the balcony of a residence in the Tejas neighborhood of Humacao, a municipality on the east coast of Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rican singer, Tito Rojas (EFE / Miguel Rajmil / Archive)

“This morning a call to 911 alerted about a medical case in a residence in the Tejas neighborhood of Humacao,” these publications detail.

The last presentation that Rojas offered was a virtual one last Thursday, Christmas Eve, through his YouTube page, together with his orchestra.

Rojas, likewise, participated in the most recent production of the Puerto Rican salsa singer Gilberto Santa Rosa, “Colegas”, on the song “Por la calle del medio”.

Julio César Rojas López, the artist’s real name, released his first album -of his more than 25-, “Mima la pululera”, together with Pedro Conga in 1972.

After that experience, he joined the Cuban singer’s orchestra Justo Betancourt and the set Borincuba, with which he recorded “Distinto y different” (1977) and “¡Presencia!” (1978), according to the biography included in the book “Historia de la salsa” by the Puerto Rican journalist and sociologist Hiram Guadalupe.

Although he later separated from her, Betancourt produced his next two albums as a soloist: “Borincuba with love: Presents Tito Rojas” (1978) and “Borincuba here” (1979).

The singer later worked with him Borincano set, with which he released a record in 1980. Five years later he recorded with the Luisito Ayala orchestra and the Puerto Rican Power.

“El gallo salsero”, as Rojas was known, had a vast career of more than 40 years, in which he released other albums such as “A mi Estilo”, “Por own Right”, “Humildemente”, “I want to get home”, “El de siempre” and “Traditional”.

The also singer of the hits “He collided with life” and “Condéname a tu amor”, was known for his expressions such as “Dale pa’bajo”, “Excuse me sae”, “Sure, gross” and “Take pa’tu casa”.

His last production was “A rooster for history.”

Before that album, he released “El Viajero”, an album that he published under his own label, TR Records (the first was “Independiente”, released in 2012), and has eight songs.

Before working independently, the career of this 59-year-old musician was in the hands of Musical Productions, with which he released the albums “Sensual”, “A mi Estilo”, “By own right”, “Humildemente”, “Canta gallo, canta” and “Tito Rojas”.

