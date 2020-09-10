Donald Trump confesses to lying about Coronavirus

Washington: US President Donald Trump has admitted that he tried to downplay the threat of the virus at the start of the global Corona epidemic.

According to a foreign news agency, Donald Trump gave various entries to American journalist Bob Woodward for his book. Yesterday, some circles of American media released some parts of it in which Donald Trump admitted that he Tried to reduce the risk of the virus seriously at the beginning of the global epidemic Corona.

President Trump has said that the corona virus is more dangerous than the flu and that it is spread through the air when he knew more about the severity of the disease than he said in public, but he still downplayed its severity. Want to show up because they don’t want to make a fuss about it.

“I don’t want to scare people and cause chaos, we want to show confidence and courage,” he told reporters at the White House.

On the other hand, according to the American news agency, the press secretary of the White House said in response to this news that President Trump did not reduce the threat of the corona virus but showed restraint and took the virus seriously.

The Corona virus has killed more than 190,000 Americans so far, with more than 6.3 million infected.