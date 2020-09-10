HealthCorona VirusLatest news

Donald Trump confesses to lying about Coronavirus

By Brian Adam
0
3
I still want to show less seriousness about Corona because I don't want to stir up, Donald Trump
Donald Trump Confesses To Lying About Corona Virus

Must Read

Google

Google Maps already shows your friends thanks to Live View and its augmented reality

Brian Adam - 0
As Android 11 has begun to reach numerous terminals, the new functions of the operating system are taking over the news of the day....
Read more
Electronics

Huawei news: Watch Fit, Watch GT2 Pro and lightweight laptops

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi today presented a multitude of novelties in the Huawei Developer Conference. The Huawei Seamless AI Life conference held at the HDC 2020 It...
Read more
Editor's Pick

If you have a Xiaomi mobile you can now measure your heart rate with the camera, how?

Brian Adam - 0
If you buy a smart watch, or a bracelet, it is very normal that it comes standard with a sensor capable of measuring heart...
Read more
Science

Configure Windows to increase the battery life of your laptop

Brian Adam - 0
There are times when we have no choice but to get to work outside of the office, or from home, with the laptop but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

I still want to show less seriousness about Corona because I don't want to stir up, Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has admitted that he tried to downplay the threat of the virus at the start of the global Corona epidemic.

According to a foreign news agency, Donald Trump gave various entries to American journalist Bob Woodward for his book. Yesterday, some circles of American media released some parts of it in which Donald Trump admitted that he Tried to reduce the risk of the virus seriously at the beginning of the global epidemic Corona.

President Trump has said that the corona virus is more dangerous than the flu and that it is spread through the air when he knew more about the severity of the disease than he said in public, but he still downplayed its severity. Want to show up because they don’t want to make a fuss about it.

“I don’t want to scare people and cause chaos, we want to show confidence and courage,” he told reporters at the White House.

On the other hand, according to the American news agency, the press secretary of the White House said in response to this news that President Trump did not reduce the threat of the corona virus but showed restraint and took the virus seriously.

The Corona virus has killed more than 190,000 Americans so far, with more than 6.3 million infected.

Related Articles

Economy

Shahid Khan, a Pakistani national, is among the 400 richest people in the United States

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: A list of the 400 richest people in the United States has been released, which also includes the name of Shahid Khan,...
Read more
Community

The United States has announced it will withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq this month

Brian Adam - 0
The United States has said it will withdraw 2,200 troops from Iraq by the end of this month. According to a foreign news agency,...
Read more
Health

The ally we least expected to have against the flu is the common cold, but this is how the immune system works

Brian Adam - 0
In the worst moments of the COVID epidemic, I visited some hospitals and spoke with many doctors. One of them explained...
Read more
Latest news

Electromigration: what is it and why is this phenomenon the biggest threat facing all our electronic devices

Brian Adam - 0
All electronic devices that we use on a daily basis can be affected by it. Our laptops and desktops, our smartphones, our tablets and...
Read more
Latest news

Microsoft launches an antivirus for your Android mobile: you can download it here

Brian Adam - 0
With the arrival of the pandemic it seems that hackers have gotten a kind of fever for which they have decided to increase indiscriminate...
Read more
Health

How the first wave of the pandemic was created in Spain: a new study suggests that everything was faster than we thought

Brian Adam - 0
No matter how many weeks go by, the pandemic remains full of mysteries that are reluctant to unravel. One of the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©