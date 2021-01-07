Donald Trump: Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter suspend the president’s accounts

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The United States has experienced an unprecedented political crisis after the Donald trump, without proof, he constantly accused of theft of elections. For now, the president has not accepted his defeat in the last electoral elections.

During the entrance of Trump fans to the Capitol of the U.S, Twitter and Facebook they took almost immediate action. Through his twitter account, a video was shared where the protesters were asked to leave.

However, it did not condemn the violent acts against the press, the police or the institution in question. On the contrary, Donald Trump appreciated that these types of acts are being carried out just when the results of the last elections were official.

“We have determined two infractions of our rules on the president’s page Donald trump that result in a 24-hour suspension, which means you lose the ability to post on the platform during this period ”, explained Facebook in this situation.

On Twitter, the use of his account was restricted and messages that possibly incite violence from his followers were deleted.

But these social networks were not the only ones that acted. Instagram belongs to Facebook, so his account on this social network of photographs was suspended indefinitely.

On the other hand, Twitch He also decided to suspend his account in order to protect the gaming community and incite more violence.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel. Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the president’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”Was what a Twitch spokesperson told the media Kotaku.

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.