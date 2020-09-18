Donald Trump wants to ban TikTok right away: could Microsoft buy it?

These are busy hours for the tech world in the United States of America. After the statements of the CEO of Epic Games about Apple, we return to talk about “technological problems” because of Donald Trump’s claims related to the TikTok ban from the USA.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizmodo and PhoneArena, the President of the United States of America has released to journalists declarations in which he suggests that there is the possibility that TikTok will be banned today August 1, 2020. The Tycoon has also stated that several options are being evaluated, but for the moment there are no official details on the matter.

However, in the last few hours a rumor has leaked that he wants one Microsoft interested in the acquisition of TikTok. The estimates describe a figure that falls between 50 and 100 billion dollars. Despite this, according to the latest rumors, Trump would have denied Satya Nadella’s company this possibility. In any case, the situation is still not entirely clear and we will probably know more in the course of the next few hours. For the time being, various international sources seem to be going in the direction of the ban, rather than the acquisition by Microsoft.

We’ll see: we remind you that over the past few months the Trump administration has accused TikTok on several occasions, going so far as to say that the Beijing government could use it “to monitor people and make propaganda”.

Meanwhile, according to Engadget, an official response has already arrived from a TikTok spokesperson. “These are the facts: 100 million Americans use and have used TikTok to connect and entertain themselves, especially during the pandemic. We only hired around 1000 people on our US team this year and are proud of hire 10,000 other people in the United States of America giving them well-paid jobs.

We have a billion-dollar fund that supports American content creators who are creating livelihoods from our platform. US user data for TikTok is stored in the United States of America and there are strict controls regarding employee access to this data. The main investors of TikTok are United States. We are committed to protecting the privacy and security of our users as we continue to bring joy to families and ensure meaningful careers for those who create content on our platform“.