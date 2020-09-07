The Principal of Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair in County Donegal says that her students have obtained the best Leaving Certificate marks ever but not only that but that the calculated results are in line with the school ‘s own results.

“I think the government system has worked. The results are raising the profile of the school and adding to the results they have put forward. It would be difficult to implement a system that would work 100% but we are very happy that it worked. this system, “said Séamus Ó Briain, Principal of the Community School.

Séamus Ó Briain believes that the stakeholders have done a great deal to secure additional places in third level courses and up to 1,250 additional places available in medical and education.

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair said that 25% of their pupils got over 500 points and 75% of those over 400 points. The average mark obtained by the students is over 400 points.

Students on Friday will know how many points they need for third level courses.

Another secondary school in the Central Donegal Gaeltacht says that the new marking system worked this year.

Ciarán Mac Ruaidhrí, Principal of Ghairmscoil Chú Uladh in Ballinamore, said that the results are on a par with previous years.

“We now hope that our students will be able to continue and get their courses that interest them. There are a wide range of courses and colleges that are interested in traveling to them,” said Mac Ruaidhrí.

Medical courses in Galway, physiotherapy at the University of Ulster, primary teaching in Dublin and Maynooth are in demand this year and the Institutes of Technology are also in demand.